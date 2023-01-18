Forward Management LLC Sells 115,679 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Forward Management LLC cut its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,679 shares during the quarter. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $83,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $95,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 45,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,522. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.