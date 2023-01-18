Forward Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,588 shares during the quarter. Apple Hospitality REIT comprises about 0.7% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 9,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

