Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.3 %
FBIN opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.