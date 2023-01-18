Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.3 %

FBIN opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

About Fortune Brands Innovations

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.