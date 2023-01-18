Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 11.4% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oakmont Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Ford Motor worth $73,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 360,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,816,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

