Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.47

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $87.36, with a volume of 1602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.