Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.47

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $87.36, with a volume of 1602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.