Floki Inu (FLOKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $97.52 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00421892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.52 or 0.29613735 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00757262 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

