Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,659 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.94. 1,820,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,649,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.16 and a 200 day moving average of $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $376.22.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.