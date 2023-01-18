Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,924. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

