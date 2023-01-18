Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. 123,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

