Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.25. 93,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

