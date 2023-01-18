Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $361,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,831,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

FDVV stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.