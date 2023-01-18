Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up 3.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,582. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.