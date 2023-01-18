Five Oceans Advisors Trims Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,822 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 494,742 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.