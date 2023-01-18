Five Oceans Advisors Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $200.72. 15,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

