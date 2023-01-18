Five Oceans Advisors Has $683,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. 1,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,208. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

