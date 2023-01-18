Five Oceans Advisors Has $378,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,468.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. 45,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.