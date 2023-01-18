Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.78. 8,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day moving average is $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.