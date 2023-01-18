Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 221,949 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
COST traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $487.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,145. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.93.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
