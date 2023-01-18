Five Oceans Advisors Buys Shares of 1,680 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

