Five Oceans Advisors Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,190,000 after buying an additional 174,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $481,126,000 after buying an additional 268,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

Netflix stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,613. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $526.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

