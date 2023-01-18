Five Oceans Advisors Buys 6,478 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Relx were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,781,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.51) to GBX 2,800 ($34.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.85) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.31) to GBX 2,770 ($33.80) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($33.07) to GBX 2,730 ($33.31) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Relx Price Performance

About Relx

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 15,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

