Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 6,636 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. 83,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,004. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

