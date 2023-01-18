Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 2,025 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,713 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,295,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,625,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,956,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,987,000 after acquiring an additional 472,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of TD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. 27,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,650. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

