First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.7% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

