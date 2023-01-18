First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.