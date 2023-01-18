First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $75.56.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
