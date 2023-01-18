First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,275. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.