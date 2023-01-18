First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 206.1% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 164,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

