First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 61.7% in December

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the December 15th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $16,536,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 206,679 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.