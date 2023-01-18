First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

First Niles Financial stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. First Niles Financial has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

