First National Trust Co Sells 187 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $5,163,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

