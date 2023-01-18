First National Trust Co Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587,047 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 533,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Hasbro stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

