First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

