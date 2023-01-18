First National Trust Co Buys 274 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

