First National Trust Co Acquires 277 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,998,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $415.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.