First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Short Interest Update

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FFMR remained flat at $60.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.