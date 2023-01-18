Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock remained flat at $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

