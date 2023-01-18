Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after purchasing an additional 575,314 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $13,974,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,600,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.