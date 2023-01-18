FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 314,795 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,337,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,907,000 after buying an additional 64,143 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

FDX opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $256.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

