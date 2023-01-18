Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

