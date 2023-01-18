Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.77

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 24466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -136.42 and a beta of 1.03.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Stories

