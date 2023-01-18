Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
TSE:EIF opened at C$53.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.23. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$536.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
