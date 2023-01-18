Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

TSE:EIF opened at C$53.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.23. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$536.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exchange Income Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

