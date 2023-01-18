EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.85

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

EverQuote Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,024 shares of company stock worth $1,011,432. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 15.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Articles

