Evercore ISI Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $106.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.