Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESKYF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,000. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of 0.49 and a 52 week high of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.75.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
