Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ERMAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

ERMAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. Eramet has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

