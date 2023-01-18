EOS (EOS) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $151.84 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004096 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004269 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,200,248 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,205,747 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

