EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.8 %
IMUC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
