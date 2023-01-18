EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $43,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

