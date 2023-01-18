Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 24138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.
