Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 24138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

About Entourage Health

(Get Rating)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.