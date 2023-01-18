Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,688. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

